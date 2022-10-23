Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

PLUG opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,642.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

