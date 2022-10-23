Scotiabank Trims Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Target Price to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Keyera Stock Up 1.8 %

Keyera stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.