Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at 3.57 on Thursday. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of 1.95 and a 52 week high of 6.54.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

