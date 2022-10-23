Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at 3.57 on Thursday. Glass House Brands has a 52 week low of 1.95 and a 52 week high of 6.54.
Glass House Brands Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glass House Brands (GLASF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.