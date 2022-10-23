Morgan Stanley Trims Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price to €10.40

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.
Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 4.9 %
OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 0.70.
Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
