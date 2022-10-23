Morgan Stanley Trims Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Target Price to €10.40

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -504.50 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

