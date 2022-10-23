Scotiabank Trims Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Target Price to C$35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. Finning International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1835 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

