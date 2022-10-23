KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €67.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($64.29) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

