Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.93.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

