Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

