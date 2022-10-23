Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Everest Re Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $10.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Everest Re Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.63 earnings per share.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $279.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.47 and a 200 day moving average of $275.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.