Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $61.78 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.