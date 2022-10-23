Wedbush Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.92.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

