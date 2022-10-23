Zacks Research Weighs in on CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CommScope in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CommScope’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CommScope’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $12.31 on Friday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 253.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 70.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CommScope by 10.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

