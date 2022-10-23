Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $53.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

