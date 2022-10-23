Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

