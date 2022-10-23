Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.39.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

