KeyCorp Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.29 on Friday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

