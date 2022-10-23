Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

EMRAF opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Emera has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.