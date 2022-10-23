The Allstate Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

NYSE:ALL opened at $120.08 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Allstate by 98.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 31,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

