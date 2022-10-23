Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

EMRAF opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Emera has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.