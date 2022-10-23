Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$53.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Emera has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

