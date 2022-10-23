The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Southern in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

SO opened at $64.50 on Friday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

