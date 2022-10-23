Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Okta Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. Stephens downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

