Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.
Shares of Okta stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Okta by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
