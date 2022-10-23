Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $23.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $23.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $22.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $383.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

