FY2024 EPS Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised by Analyst

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3,666.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

