Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year. The consensus estimate for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension, as well as in clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure.

