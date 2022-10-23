Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 88.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 398,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

