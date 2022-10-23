Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.74 EPS.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%.
Copa Price Performance
Shares of CPA stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. Copa has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 88.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 398,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copa
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.