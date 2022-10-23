Oppenheimer Weighs in on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Couchbase Stock Up 2.1 %

BASE stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.78. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Couchbase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

