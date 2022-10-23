Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after acquiring an additional 429,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.