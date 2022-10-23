Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlassian in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.42.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.8 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.