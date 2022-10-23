DA Davidson Weighs in on Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.15. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $81,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 172,241 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,694,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.