Oppenheimer Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

NYSE AGCO opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

