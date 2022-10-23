FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.0 %

ARES opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ares Management by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,684 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 over the last three months. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

