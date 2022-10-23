FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreased by Analyst

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brambles in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Brambles Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.98.
Brambles Increases Dividend
About Brambles
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
