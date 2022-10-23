FY2023 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lowered by DA Davidson

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.71 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.87 per share, for a total transaction of $344,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

