Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Clarivate in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.