CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

CRWD opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

