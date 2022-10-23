SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

