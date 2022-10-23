adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €155.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday.

FRA ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a one year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.82.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

