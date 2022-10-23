Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €195.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of HNR1 opened at €158.80 ($162.04) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.81.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

