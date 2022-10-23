Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.67) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.60 ($13.88) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.44 ($12.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.21. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a fifty-two week high of €15.72 ($16.04). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

