Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Trading Down 4.7 %

Varta stock opened at €27.64 ($28.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Varta has a 52 week low of €26.66 ($27.20) and a 52 week high of €135.60 ($138.37).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.