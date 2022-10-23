Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY22 guidance at $2.35-$2.39 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.6 %

MANH stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.