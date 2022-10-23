Barclays Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €180.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €113.55 ($115.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €146.08. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a twelve month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

