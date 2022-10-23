Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.73) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Schaeffler stock opened at €5.17 ($5.28) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($17.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.43.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.