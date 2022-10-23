Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Price Performance

RNST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 16.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 31.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 364,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

About Renasant

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.