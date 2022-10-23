Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Renasant Price Performance
RNST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. Renasant has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Renasant Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 16.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 31.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 364,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renasant (RNST)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.