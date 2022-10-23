Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $67.32 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

