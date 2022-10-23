FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. FirstEnergy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several research firms have commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

