Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Health Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

