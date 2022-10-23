Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY22 guidance at $9.40-$9.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $216.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 127.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

