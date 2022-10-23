Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $5.10-$5.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.92 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

